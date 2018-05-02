    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Mar 28th, 2021
    PM Narendra Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today

    Maharashtra government announced that it will impose a night curfew from Sunday (March 28). The curfew will begin at 8 PM and will end at 7 AM the next day across the state. The night curfew will b there till April 15. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday (March 26) announced the imposition of night curfew from Sunday after the state recorded 36,902, the highest-ever daily spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic broke out.

    West Bengal reported 82 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of the state assembly election. Assam recorded 76.9 per cent voters turnout at the 2021 state assembly elections. West Bengal will vote in eight-phases whereas Assam will vote in three phases on March 27, April 1 and 6. Altogether 264 candidates, including 23 women, are in the fray.

    PM Narendra Modi will greet the nation with Mann Ki Baat on Sunday (March 28).

    West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will hold public meeting at Chandipur in East Midnapore.


