Nagpur teen Shaunak creates history with twin gold at Commonwealth Chess

Nagpur: The Orange City has found a new sporting prodigy on the global chessboard. Fourteen-year-old chess sensation Shaunak Badole scripted a golden chapter for Nagpur by winning double gold medals at the prestigious Commonwealth Youth Chess Championship held in Kalutara, Sri Lanka.

The nine-day international tournament concluded on Monday with Shaunak emerging as one of the brightest stars of the championship. The talented youngster dominated the Under-14 category by clinching gold medals in both the standard (classical) and rapid formats, underlining his remarkable consistency, tactical brilliance, and composure under pressure.

A student of Narayana Vidyalayam, Shaunak remained unbeaten throughout the classical event, delivering a stellar performance with 7.5 points from nine rounds. His impressive campaign included six victories and three draws, as he battled continuously on the top boards against some of the strongest young players from Commonwealth nations.

Gold Rate May 22- 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 160,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,48,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,71,200/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

What stood out most was Shaunak’s sensational finish to the tournament. He sealed the title with a commanding four-game winning streak and registered crucial victories against India’s top-seeded players, including AIM Adhiraj Mitra and Laddad Aadhavan Atish, displaying maturity and confidence far beyond his age.

For his outstanding performance in the classical category, Shaunak was awarded a gold medal, trophy, and cash prize. He then carried the momentum into the rapid championship, where he once again outclassed the competition to secure another gold medal, completing a memorable double triumph for India and Nagpur.

Nagpur’s success story did not end there. Another promising city player, Saksham Wadhwa, also delivered an impressive performance at the international event. He secured the silver medal in the classical format and added a bronze medal in the rapid tournament, making it a proud and memorable campaign for Nagpur’s young chess contingent on the Commonwealth stage.

Shaunak’s achievement is being hailed as a major milestone for Nagpur’s growing chess culture and a sign of the immense talent emerging from the city in international mind sports.

Advertisement

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement