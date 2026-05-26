Solar Industries Chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal honoured with Padma Shri



Nagpur: From a modest industrial journey in Vidarbha to becoming one of the driving forces behind India’s indigenous defence revolution, Nagpur-based industrialist Satyanarayan Nuwal has brought national pride to the city by receiving the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu.

The honour, one of India’s highest civilian awards, was conferred upon Nuwal in the Trade and Industry category during the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The recognition celebrates his remarkable contribution in strengthening India’s self-reliant defence manufacturing ecosystem under the Centre’s ambitious “Atmanirbhar Bharat” mission.

As founder-chairman of Solar Industries India Limited, Nuwal transformed the Nagpur-headquartered company from an explosives manufacturer into one of the country’s leading private-sector defence production giants. Under his leadership, the group made a strategic entry into military-grade explosives and ammunition manufacturing in 2010, marking the beginning of a major expansion into advanced defence technologies.

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Over the years, the company diversified into drones, anti-drone systems, rocket systems, and precision-guided defence equipment, significantly contributing to India’s efforts to reduce dependence on foreign military imports. Its defence arm, Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, has supplied several critical systems to the armed forces, including Pinaka rocket components, BrahMos missile boosters, and multi-mode hand grenades.

Among its notable indigenous innovations, the “Nagastra” loitering munition gained recognition for its precision strike capability during defence operations, further strengthening India’s growing reputation in modern warfare technology.

The Padma Shri recognition is being viewed as a proud moment not only for Nagpur but also for India’s private defence manufacturing sector, which has rapidly evolved over the past decade.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also conferred the Padma Shri upon noted social worker Janardan Bapurao Bothe during the Civil Investiture Ceremony. Bothe, associated with Gurudev Seva Mandal at Gurukunj Ashram in Mozari, was honoured for his contribution to social service and community welfare.



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