Uddhav wife visits Durga mandal linked to Shinde

Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday visited a Navratri event at Tembi Naka in Thane city and offered prayers to Goddess Durga.

Prior to this, she visited ‘Anand Ashram’, the party’s Thane headquarters, and paid tribute to late Anand Dighe, a hugely popular leader from the region who is considered the mentor of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

