Nagpur: Suspicious Death of Woman in Katre Society Triggers Police Probe

Nagpur: A 56-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Katre Society, located on Pardi’s Punapur Road, triggering panic in the area. The deceased has been identified as Munnibai Suresh Yadav, who lived with her two sons. Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene, sent the body for post-mortem, and initiated an investigation.

According to reports, Munnibai lived with her 28-year-old son, Laxman Yadav, who worked as a laborer. Her elder son, Raju Yadav, resides nearby with his family. On Wednesday night, Munnibai was found dead. Locals informed the police control room, suspecting that Laxman might have killed his mother during an argument. Acting on the tip-off, Pardi police rushed to the spot and questioned both Laxman and his elder brother. However, Laxman denied any involvement in his mother’s death, and Raju also claimed to have no knowledge of the incident.

During the preliminary investigation, police found no visible injury marks on the deceased. The body has been sent to Mayo Hospital for a post-mortem, and officials have stated that further action will be taken based on the report’s findings.