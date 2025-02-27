Criminals in Nagpur Assert Dominance with Posters and Banners

Nagpur: In a shocking trend, criminals in Nagpur are attempting to regain their lost dominance by putting up large posters and banners across neighborhoods. This has created an atmosphere of fear among citizens, who hesitate to report crimes to the police. Meanwhile, a serious case of extortion and robbery has surfaced in the Panchpaoli police jurisdiction, where a group of miscreants attacked a young man and snatched his mobile phone and two-wheeler. Surprisingly, the culprits were identified through their images displayed on the banners, leading to their arrest by the police.

Posters and Banners Becoming a Symbol of Criminal Influence

Criminal gangs are competing to display their dominance by putting up large posters and banners in various localities. The fear they instill is so intense that residents avoid filing complaints against them. Shockingly, despite being aware of this unlawful activity, the police intelligence unit has failed to take strict action, raising questions about their efficiency in tackling crime.

Crime Unraveled Through a Banner Image

One such incident came to light when a victim recognized his attackers through their images on a banner while filing a complaint. Lokesh Dhakate, a water purifier technician, was on his way for work on February 25 when he was stopped near Bangladesh Lukka Chowk by a criminal named Yash Dabla, who demanded money. Upon refusal, Lokesh was forcibly taken near Kolkata railway line, where Dabla called his three accomplices—Jagdish Gokhale, Vitu Chavre, and Lucky Adechal. The gang brutally assaulted Lokesh and robbed him of his two mobile phones, two-wheeler, and a repair toolkit before fleeing.

After the severely injured Lokesh reached Panchpaoli police station and registered a complaint, Crime Branch Unit 3 arrested Jagdish Gokhale, who already has over 27 criminal cases against him. Later, the police also apprehended Vitu Chavre and Yash Dabla, while efforts are ongoing to locate Lucky Adechal.

Fearless Criminals, Questionable Police Action

Despite regular patrolling by beat marshals, criminals are openly putting up intimidating banners across city neighborhoods to establish their dominance. The lack of immediate action by the police has emboldened them, allowing daylight crimes to continue unchecked.

Weak Policing Raises Concerns

While Commissioner of Police Dr. Singhal has been conducting awareness meetings urging citizens to cooperate with law enforcement, the rising crime rate and police inaction paint a different picture. Criminals are brazenly displaying banners to flaunt their power, while the police’s sluggish response is allowing them to operate fearlessly.

The question remains—will the authorities take decisive action, or will criminals continue to instill fear in the city?