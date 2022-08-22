Nagpur student making study project using ‘YouTube’ dies of burn injuries

Advertisement

Nagpur: A student of BCA Final Year, who suffered serious burn injuries on Tuesday while making a study project at home with petrol, died at the hospital Saturday night, Gittikhadan police said.

Deceased Gaurav Pramod Dakhode (20), a resident of Plot No. 160, Kolba Swami Nagar, Hazaripahad, was BCA Final year student of SFS College. He used to do experiments. The college teacher reportedly asked him to prepare a project. A fire broke out when Gaurav was experi- menting with petrol and oth- er material in his study room on August 16 at 3 pm,” the officials said.

After hearing his scream, his mother and sister went into the room and extinguished the fire.

With the help of neighbours, he was admitted to a private hospital in Dhantoli, where he succumbed to the burn injuries on Saturday night.

Gaurav’s father works with Intelligence Bureau (IB) while mother is a homemaker. The police have registered a case of accidental death and started an investigation.

Notably, few days ago, a second year BCA student of the same college committed suicide jumping from the third floor of the college building under the influence of liquor.

