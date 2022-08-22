Published On : Mon, Aug 22nd, 2022

Several long-distance trains cancelled

Nagpur: The Indian Railways have cancelled several long-distance Mail/Express trains during next week to facilitate non interlocking work with regards to 4th line at Hemgiri station in Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway Station.
Popular trains on Howrah-Pune and Howrah-Mumbai and also on Gujarat to Howrah route that passed through Nagpur station are getting affected due to the work.

Following trains have been cancelled:

 

Train No.

Name

Cancellation Dates

12130
12129
18109
18110
12810
12809
12834
12833
18030
18029
12262
12261
12222
12221
22846
22845
12880
12879
20822
20821
12905
12906
22905
22906
12151
12152
12812
12811
12767
12768
22512
22511
20917
20918
22894
22893
12870
12869
12949
12950

Howrah-Pune
Pune-Howrah
Tata-Itwari
Itwari-Tata
Howrah-CSMT
CSMT-Howrah
Howrah-Ahemdabad
Ahemdabad-Howrah
Shalimar-LTT
LTT-Shalimar
How-CSMT Duranto
CSMT-Howrah
How-Pune Duranto
Pune-Howrah
Hatia-Pune
Pune-Hatia
BBS-LTT
LTT-BBS
SRC-Pune
Pune-SRC
PBR-SHM
SHM-PBR
Okha-SHM
SHM-Okha
LTT-SHM
SHM-LTT
HTE-LTT
LTT-HTE
Nanded-SRC
SRC-Nanded
KYQ-LTT
LTT-KYQ
Indore-Puri
Puri-Indore
HWH-SNSI
SNSI-HWH
HWH-CSMT
CSMT-HWH
PBR-SRC
SRC-PBR

August 21 to 28
August 21 to 28
August 21 to 28
August 21 to 28
August 21 to 28
August 21 to 28
 
 
August 21 to 28
August 21 to 28
 
August 22 to 29
 
August22,26,27,29
August 22, 26, 29
August 24, 28, 31
August 22, 25, 29
August 24, 27, 31
August 20, 27
August 22, 29
August 24, 25
August 26, 27
August 26, 27
August 23, 30
August 24, 25
August 26, 27
August 26, 27
August 28, 29
August 22, 29
August 24, 31
August 20, 27
August 23, 30
August 23
August 25
August 25
August 27
August 26
August 28
August 26
August 28

