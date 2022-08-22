Several long-distance trains cancelled

Nagpur: The Indian Railways have cancelled several long-distance Mail/Express trains during next week to facilitate non interlocking work with regards to 4th line at Hemgiri station in Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway Station.
Popular trains on Howrah-Pune and Howrah-Mumbai and also on Gujarat to Howrah route that passed through Nagpur station are getting affected due to the work.
Following trains have been cancelled:
Train No.
Name
Cancellation Dates
12130
Howrah-Pune
August 21 to 28