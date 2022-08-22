Several long-distance trains cancelled

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Indian Railways have cancelled several long-distance Mail/Express trains during next week to facilitate non interlocking work with regards to 4th line at Hemgiri station in Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway Station.

Popular trains on Howrah-Pune and Howrah-Mumbai and also on Gujarat to Howrah route that passed through Nagpur station are getting affected due to the work.

Following trains have been cancelled:

Advertisement

Train No. Name Cancellation Dates 12130

12129

18109

18110

12810

12809

12834

12833

18030

18029

12262

12261

12222

12221

22846

22845

12880

12879

20822

20821

12905

12906

22905

22906

12151

12152

12812

12811

12767

12768

22512

22511

20917

20918

22894

22893

12870

12869

12949

12950 Howrah-Pune

Pune-Howrah

Tata-Itwari

Itwari-Tata

Howrah-CSMT

CSMT-Howrah

Howrah-Ahemdabad

Ahemdabad-Howrah

Shalimar-LTT

LTT-Shalimar

How-CSMT Duranto

CSMT-Howrah

How-Pune Duranto

Pune-Howrah

Hatia-Pune

Pune-Hatia

BBS-LTT

LTT-BBS

SRC-Pune

Pune-SRC

PBR-SHM

SHM-PBR

Okha-SHM

SHM-Okha

LTT-SHM

SHM-LTT

HTE-LTT

LTT-HTE

Nanded-SRC

SRC-Nanded

KYQ-LTT

LTT-KYQ

Indore-Puri

Puri-Indore

HWH-SNSI

SNSI-HWH

HWH-CSMT

CSMT-HWH

PBR-SRC

SRC-PBR August 21 to 28

August 21 to 28

August 21 to 28

August 21 to 28

August 21 to 28

August 21 to 28





August 21 to 28

August 21 to 28



August 22 to 29



August22,26,27,29

August 22, 26, 29

August 24, 28, 31

August 22, 25, 29

August 24, 27, 31

August 20, 27

August 22, 29

August 24, 25

August 26, 27

August 26, 27

August 23, 30

August 24, 25

August 26, 27

August 26, 27

August 28, 29

August 22, 29

August 24, 31

August 20, 27

August 23, 30

August 23

August 25

August 25

August 27

August 26

August 28

August 26

August 28

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement