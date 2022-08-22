High-level corruption alleged in construction of Samruddhi Mahamarg!

Advertisement

Nagpur: The construction work of the Samruddhi Mahamarg being built from Nagpur to Mumbai is in the last phase. Corruption worth crores of rupees is being alleged in this work. The example of which is being seen in the construction work started from Nagpur. The contract for the construction of 31 kilometre of construction work from Shivmadka to Khadki Amgaon was awarded to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Company of Hyderabad. Accusing the company of indulging in corrupt practices in connivance with officials of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC), the All India Journalists Association State President Sheikh Aleem Mahajan has written to Radheshyam Mopalwar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of MSRDC, Mumbai and Anil Kumar Gaikwad, Co-Managing Director, demanding an in-depth investigation in the matter.

For the development of the state, the then Chief Minister and current Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had started the development work of Samruddhi Mahamarg from Nagpur to Mumbai. The development work of 701 kilometre long 6-lane highway from Nagpur to Mumbai at a cost of Rs 55,000 was divided into 16 packages and contracts were awarded to various companies.

Advertisement

The MSRDC awarded 0 to 31 kilometre package 1 contract to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Company of Hyderabad for Rs 1,565 crore. The company was expected to undertake the development work in excellent manner. The Superintendent Engineer, Project Director of MSRDC were given responsibility to oversee the work. But for personal interests, the construction work of poor quality was ignored with the connivance of the contractor. Large scale irregularities were committed in the development work by Megha Company. As a result of which a labourer had to lose his life. Some of the arches of the Wildlife Overpass Bridge, which is being built at a cost of about Rs 36 crore, had fallen during the construction. A 24-year-old labourer from Bihar, Mohammad Naushad Mohammad Hussain, was killed after falling from above. Some workers were injured. Everyone admitted to the collapse of the bridge but the information about the death of the worker was suppressed. Due to which no action was taken against anyone. But a case of accidental death of a youth is registered at Hingna Police Station on April 25 2022. Later, there is talk of police officers helping Megha Company in suppressing the matter.

Advertisement

The inauguration of the Samruddhi Mahamarg from Nagpur to Shirdi on May 2 was also postponed due to the collapse of the Wildlife Overpass Bridge. Now this bridge is being built in the old fashioned way by putting iron girders. The wildlife overpass structure was being built in an arch manner which was being built on a thick rope of iron. Whoever is guilty in this case, why has not action been taken so far. Soon after investigating this matter, a demand has been made for the action against officials of MSRDC, the Authority of Consulting Engineer Company and the contractor Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Company.

The labourer working on Package-I of Samruddhi Mahamarg died in a mishap at a construction site at village Waifal in Hingna Tehsil resulting in the postponement of the inauguration of the Expressway. An under-construction arch, part of a wildlife overpass, collapsed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement