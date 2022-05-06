CA. Deepak Jethwani is the Chairperson of WICASA, ICAI Nagpur Branch for the year 2022 – 2023.

Advertisement

CA. Deepak Jethwani has recently been nominated as the Chairperson of a whole new team for the Nagpur Branch of Western Indian Chartered Accountants Students’ Association (WICASA) for the tenure of 2022-23. WICASA 2022 will work under the aegis of ‘The Board of Studies, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, New Delhi.

The new team also comprises of enthusiastic Chartered Accountancy Students namely Prajakta Gupta, Kalash Gajrani, Anushka Ringangaonkar, Anchal Dubey, Shreya Pokley, Parth Shukla, Riddhi Dhuvavia and Harsh Jaipuriya.

CA Deepak Jethwani, on taking charge, thanked the predecessor team led by CA Jitendra Saglani, WICASA Chairperson of 2021 and congratulated him for his successful tenure and bagging Best WICASA award at the WIRC level. He also assured that the team will carry its altruistic services towards the CA Student’s fraternity. Main focus of this year’s team is towards the overall development of the students undergoing CA course through practical, academic, and extra curriculum activities all throughout the year 2022, so that they can effectively explore their horizons in academic lives and excel in their life. He appealed to the team WICASA to ensure & convey to CA Students that getting qualified as a CA is “destined” but fructifying the journey towards destination makes you a versatile professional.

CA. Deepak Jethwani wishes to continue the golden legacy of Nagpur WICASA and at the same time create a duly recognizable benchmark in the coming year. On the occasion, he duly thanked CA Jitendra Saglani (Chairperson Nagpur Branch), CA. Abhijit Kelkar (Regional Council Member) and all the Managing Committee Members for reposing faith in him. CA Jitendra Saglani, Chairperson of the Nagpur Branch, congratulated the entire team WICASA 2022 under the leadership of CA Deepak Jethwani & wished all colors of joy & success. He added to plan one unique signature event of WICASA 2022 so that the team gets recognition & respect not only amongst students but also at regional & central levels of ICAI.