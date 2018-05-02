Nagpur Spirit Round Table donates umbrellas to old age home

Nagpur: Round Table India’s local Chapter Nagpur Spirit Round Table 258 recently donated umbrellas t9 those living in an old age home -Matru Seva Sangh Panchvati Vruddha Ashram, Umrer road Nagpur.

The elderly in the Matru Seva Sangh Panchvati Vruddha Ashram were joyed over the kind gesture 9f Tablers and extended their gratitude towards the noble step.

Tablers also spent time interacting with the old aged people.

Umbrella distribution was done by the office bearers of Nagpur Spirit Round Table 258 in the presence of Chairman Tr Dheeraj Agrawal, Vice Chairman Tr Pratik Kedia, Secretary Tr Utsav Agrawal along with Tr Sohail Rana and Tr Priyank Diwanka.