Nagpur Spa Sex Racket Busted, Woman Arrested in Manish Nagar Raid

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Nagpur: In a decisive crackdown, Beltarodi Police busted a sex racket operating under the cover of a spa center in Manish Nagar and arrested the accused, identified as Sonam Saurabh Adigne (28).

Based on confidential inputs, police conducted a planned raid on “7-C Wellness Spa” on March 17, 2026, around 5:30 pm. A decoy customer was sent to confirm the illegal activities, following which the police team raided the premises and exposed the prostitution racket.

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During the operation, two women were rescued, including one from Odisha. Police investigations revealed that the accused allegedly lured financially vulnerable women from other states with monetary promises and pushed them into the illegal trade. The rescued victims have been shifted to a safe location for protection and rehabilitation.

Police also seized ₹5,000 in cash and a mobile phone worth ₹10,000, taking the total seizure to ₹15,000.

A case has been registered at Beltarodi Police Station under Crime No. 112/2026 under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to identify other culprits linked to the racket.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone), Nagpur City, and the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ajni Division.

The raid was led by Senior Police Inspector Mukund Kawade of Beltarodi Police Station, along with officers and staff including PSI Rishikesh Kadus, Ravikant Bhadane, PSI Sukanya Chaudhary, API Snehalata Jaybhaye, PSI Nandu Tayade, Anil Ghadge, Achyut Rindhe, Rajendra Mahajan, Vivek Shripad, Sachin Devhare, API Priyanka Ramteke, Vandana Damde, and Vaishali Pudke.

Police have urged citizens to report any suspicious or illegal activities, assuring that informants’ identities will be kept confidential.

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