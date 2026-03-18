Nagpur Power Crackdown: MSEDCL Disconnects 21,000+ Defaulters, Urges Bill Clearance

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Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has intensified its recovery drive against electricity bill defaulters in the Nagpur division, disconnecting power supply to more than 21,308 consumers who failed to clear dues despite repeated notices.

The aggressive drive, launched on March 1, has picked up pace across Nagpur and Wardha districts. Officials said the strict action has created a strong impact among defaulters, prompting many to clear pending bills to avoid disconnection.

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According to MSEDCL, the Nagpur division has a total of 19,46,543 low-tension (LT) consumers, out of which thousands had outstanding dues. As part of the drive, electricity supply to over 21,000 non-paying consumers has been cut off till March 16.

To accelerate the recovery process, senior officials have stepped into the field.

Chief Engineer Dilip Dodke and Superintending Engineer Amit Paranjape recently inspected the ongoing drive in the Kamal Chowk area under the Civil Lines division, particularly in the Lashkaribagh sub-division. They issued strict instructions to officials to expedite recovery from commercial and industrial consumers and clear pending dues at the earliest.

Following the crackdown, 13,644 consumers have already paid their outstanding bills and had their electricity connections restored.

MSEDCL has urged consumers to take the matter seriously, warning that disconnection not only leads to inconvenience but also increases the financial burden. Once supply is cut, consumers must pay the pending bill along with late fees, interest, and reconnection charges, significantly raising the total amount.

With the financial year nearing its end and consecutive bank holidays approaching, authorities cautioned that last-minute payments could lead to delays or technical issues. Waiting until the deadline may also result in overcrowding at payment centers, increasing the risk of disconnection.

Consumers have been advised to avoid delays and clear their dues immediately through the MSEDCL mobile app or authorized payment centers to prevent inconvenience, especially during the peak summer season.

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