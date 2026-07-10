Nagpur Spa Sex Racket Busted, Owner Arrested

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Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of the Nagpur Crime Branch has busted an alleged prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa and salon in the Rana Pratap Nagar area. Two women were rescued during the raid, while the spa operator was arrested. Preliminary investigations suggest the women were allegedly lured into the racket through fake online job offers.

According to police, the Social Security Branch received confidential information that alleged immoral activities were being conducted at Magic Krish Spa and Salon, located near the Third Bus Stop in Gopal Nagar. Acting on the tip-off, officials laid a trap with the help of two independent witnesses and a decoy customer.

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During the operation, a deal of ₹3,500 was allegedly struck for sexual services. As soon as the decoy customer entered the designated room, the raiding team moved in and conducted the operation.

The raid resulted in the rescue of two women. During questioning, the women reportedly told police they had been searching for jobs online due to financial hardship. Investigators allege that the spa operator promised them quick earnings and persuaded them to engage in prostitution. The women allegedly received around ₹1,500 per customer. Following the rescue, both women were shifted to a government shelter home for care and rehabilitation.

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Police arrested 30-year-old Somesh Mandle, the operator of the spa, and handed him over to the Rana Pratap Nagar Police for further legal action. Several pieces of evidence were also seized from the premises.

Investigators are now probing the extent of the alleged racket, including identifying other individuals who may have been involved and determining how long the operation had been running.

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