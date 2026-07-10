Published On : Fri, Jul 10th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Markets surge in early trade, Sensex up by 800 pts

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Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Friday, driven by a rally in IT firms after TCS reported an increase in its June-quarter net profit and guided towards an improvement in demand returning in the ongoing quarter.

Positive trend in global markets also drove the domestic equities higher during the initial trading.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 800 points to 77,564 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 252 points.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints were among the major winners.

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TCS traded nearly 2 per cent higher after the country’s largest IT services company on Thursday reported a 4.61 per cent increase in its June-quarter net profit to Rs 13,349 crore, and guided towards an improvement in demand impacted by the West Asia crisis, returning in the ongoing quarter.

Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma were the laggards.

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