Nagpur South Vidhan Sabha Election 2019, Latest Update

Nagpur South Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra state, western India. It is one of the six assembly seats which make up Nagpur Lok Sabha seat. The Constituency Number is 53. This constituency is located in the Nagpur district. The delimitation of the constituency happened in 2008. It comprises parts of Nagpur Taluka, and Ward No. 9 to 11, 37 to 42, 73 to 78, 99 to 102 and 120 of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.[1]

Representatives

1978 : Govindrao Vanjari, Indian National Congress (Indira)

1980 : Banwarilal Purohit, Indian National Congress (Indira)

1985 : Ashok Shankar Dhawad, Indian National Congress

1990 : Ashok Shankar Dhawad, Indian National Congress

1995 : Ashok Ramchandra Wadibhasme, Bharatiya Janata Party

1999 : Mohan Mate, Bharatiya Janata Party.[2]

2004 : Govindrao Marotrao Wanjari, Indian National Congress

2009 : Dinanath Deorao Padole, Indian National Congress.[3]

2014 : Sudhakar Vitthalrao Kohale, Bharatiya Janata Party