Nagpur South West Vidhan Sabha Election 2019, Latest Update

For update on Latest Read this page starting 8 am on Oct 21 .. Voting Day

Every vote counts. Please vote in the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections to be held on 21st October 2019

Nagpur South West Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra state in western India. The Constituency Number is 52. This constituency is located in the Nagpur district and it is one of the six assembly seats which make up Nagpur Lok Sabha seat.