Nagpur East Vidhan Sabha Election 2019, Latest Update

Nagpur East (Vidhan Sabha constituency) is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra state, western India. It is one of the six assembly seats which make up Nagpur Lok Sabha seat. The Constituency Number is 54. This constituency is located in the Nagpur district. The delimitation of the constituency happened in 2008. It comprises part of Nagpur Taluka and Ward No. 6 to 8, 28 to 36, and 67 to 72 of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.[1]

Representatives

1978 : Banwarilal Purohit, Indian National Congress (Indira)

1980 : Satish Chaturvedi, Indian National Congress

1985 : Avinash Pande, Indian National Congress

1990 : Satish Chaturvedi, Indian National Congress

1995 : Satish Chaturvedi, Indian National Congress

1999 : Satish Chaturvedi, Indian National Congress

2004 : Satish Chaturvedi, Indian National Congress

2009 : Krishna Pancham Khopde, Bharatiya Janata Party.

2014 : Krishna Pancham Khopde, Bharatiya Janata Party.