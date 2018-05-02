Nagpur East Vidhan Sabha Election 2019, Latest Update
For update on Latest Read this page starting 8 am on Oct 21 .. Voting Day
Every vote counts. Please vote in the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections to be held on 21st October 2019
Nagpur East (Vidhan Sabha constituency) is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra state, western India. It is one of the six assembly seats which make up Nagpur Lok Sabha seat. The Constituency Number is 54. This constituency is located in the Nagpur district. The delimitation of the constituency happened in 2008. It comprises part of Nagpur Taluka and Ward No. 6 to 8, 28 to 36, and 67 to 72 of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.[1]
Representatives
1978 : Banwarilal Purohit, Indian National Congress (Indira)
1980 : Satish Chaturvedi, Indian National Congress
1985 : Avinash Pande, Indian National Congress
1990 : Satish Chaturvedi, Indian National Congress
1995 : Satish Chaturvedi, Indian National Congress
1999 : Satish Chaturvedi, Indian National Congress
2004 : Satish Chaturvedi, Indian National Congress
2009 : Krishna Pancham Khopde, Bharatiya Janata Party.
2014 : Krishna Pancham Khopde, Bharatiya Janata Party.