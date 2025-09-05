Nagpur: The Nagpur rural police on Thursday registered a bailable offence against the management of Solar Industrial Explosives for causing death due to negligence following a devastating explosion at its Bazargaon facility shortly after midnight on Wednesday. This marks the second explosion at the company premises in less than two years, raising serious concerns about industrial safety and regulatory oversight.

Initially, an accidental death case was filed at Kondhali police station. After the post-mortem of the deceased, authorities decided to pursue charges of negligence against company personnel.

Sources revealed that top intelligence agency officials visited the site to investigate potential internal or external sabotage, as Solar Industrial Explosives is linked to India’s defence sector and its products have been used in operations such as Operation Sindoor. The company had previously faced a major cyberattack, compromising sensitive data, which was quickly rectified.

Police have cordoned off the blast site, where extremely high temperatures are preventing forensic experts and officials from entering safely. The incident is reminiscent of the December 2023 blast, which claimed nine lives. At that time, the rural police had registered a bailable offence against the plant manager and others, but the chargesheet was delayed, with the PESO report becoming controversial and subject to CBI investigation.

This second catastrophic incident has reignited concerns about industrial safety, corporate accountability, and government oversight. Critics argue that repeated accidents at the same facility indicate systemic failures in enforcing strict safety protocols. Relatives of victims from the previous blast had staged a blockade on the Amravati-Nagpur highway, demanding justice—a warning that remains relevant today.

With lives lost and questions mounting, the pressing issue remains: Will the government take decisive action this time to hold those responsible accountable and prevent another tragedy?