Central Railway to Run Special Trains from Nagpur to Pune and Samastipur During Festivals

Nagpur: To facilitate travel during the upcoming festive season, the Central Railway, Nagpur Division, has announced the operation of special superfast trains from Nagpur to Pune and Samastipur. These trains aim to help passengers travel conveniently during Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festivals.

All special trains will be fully reserved, and fares will be charged at a special rate of 1.3 times the regular fare.

Nagpur–Pune Special Train

Train No. 01209: Nagpur–Pune, departs every Saturday at 7:40 PM from Nagpur and reaches Pune at 11:25 AM on Sunday .

Train No. 01210: Pune–Nagpur, departs every Sunday at 3:50 PM from Pune and reaches Nagpur at 6:30 AM on Monday .

These trains will run a total of 10 trips each from Nagpur (Sep 27 – Nov 29, 2025) and Pune (Sep 28 – Nov 30, 2025).

Nagpur–Samastipur Special Train

Train No. 01207: Nagpur–Samastipur, departs every Wednesday at 10:40 AM from Nagpur and reaches Samastipur at 9:30 PM on Thursday .

Train No. 01208: Samastipur–Nagpur, departs every Thursday at 11:45 PM from Samastipur and reaches Nagpur at 7:00 AM on Saturday .

These trains will run a total of 10 trips each from Nagpur (Sep 24 – Nov 26, 2025) and Samastipur (Sep 25 – Nov 27, 2025).

These special services are being introduced to ensure comfortable and convenient travel for passengers during the festival season.