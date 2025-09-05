Nagpur News Highlights: Explosion at Solar Explosives Plant, Arun Gawli Released, Major Infrastructure Projects Cleared

Nagpur experienced a day marked by significant events, including a fatal explosion at the Solar Explosives plant, the release of Arun Gawli after 17 years, and major infrastructure developments. The city also witnessed notable achievements in sports and ongoing efforts to enhance public services.
Gold Rate in Nagpur (Sept 5, 2025)
- 24K Gold: ₹10,702 per gram
- 22K Gold: ₹9,810 per gram
- 18K Gold: ₹8,013 per gram
Horoscope Today – September 5, 2025
- Aries: Embrace new opportunities; trust your instincts.
- Taurus: Focus on personal growth and setting boundaries.
- Gemini: Pay attention to your emotional well-being.
- Cancer: Reflect on your relationships and career goals.
- Leo: Stay grounded and avoid impulsive decisions.
- Virgo: Seek balance between work and personal life.
- Libra: Trust in your abilities and take decisive actions.
- Scorpio: Be open to new experiences and perspectives.
- Sagittarius: Focus on communication and collaboration.
- Capricorn: Prioritize self-care and manage stress.
- Aquarius: Embrace change and adapt to new situations.
- Pisces: Trust your intuition and seek inner peace.
Accidents & Emergencies
- Solar Explosives Plant Blast: A powerful explosion at the Solar Explosives plant in Bazargaon resulted in one worker’s death and injuries to 17 others. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.
- IndiGo Flight Returns: An IndiGo flight bound for Kolkata returned to Nagpur following a suspected bird strike.
- Man Carries Wife’s Body: A man carried his wife’s body on his bike after a fatal accident, reportedly because no one would help transport her to the hospital.
Legal & Governance
- Heavy Vehicles Banned: From September 8, heavy vehicles will be banned from using the Nagpur Outer Ring Road.
- Infrastructure Projects Approved: The cabinet has cleared several major projects for the city, including Metro Phase-2 expansion, the India Business & Financial Centre (IBFC), and the Outer Ring Road.
- Nagpur HC Intervenes: The Nagpur bench of the High Court has intervened to protect the Gowari Shaheed Flyover amid safety concerns.
- Former Deputy GM Booked: The CBI has registered a case against a former Deputy General Manager of an ordnance factory in Nagpur over alleged irregularities.
- Applications for Service Centers: The District Administration is inviting applications for 1,095 new ‘Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras’.
Crime & Arrests
- Arun Gawli Released: Gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli was released on bail from Nagpur Central Jail.
- ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Arrested: A 35-year-old school teacher was arrested for allegedly marrying eight men over 15 years to extort money.
- Burglary Cracked: Nandanvan police recovered valuables worth ₹11.70 lakh after cracking a burglary case.
Sports Achievements
- Fencer Wins Gold: Nagpur fencer Vaishnavi Bedwal won gold and bronze medals at the Maharashtra State Cadet Fencing Championship.
- Athletes Win Gold: Abhimanyu and Manoj, athletes from Nagpur, won gold medals at the State Junior Athletics Championship.
- Yogasana Medals: Delikar and Bhaiya from Nagpur secured gold medals at the State Yogasana Championship.
Local Developments
- Artificial Tanks for Ganesh Visarjan: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has set up artificial tanks at Futala Lake to reduce pollution from POP idol immersion.