Second Tragedy in Two Years: Solar Explosives Plant Blast in Nagpur

Nagpur: A powerful explosion rocked the Solar Explosives plant at Bazargaon, near Nagpur, on Wednesday, leaving one worker dead and at least 17 injured, according to initial reports.

Among the injured, four workers are in the ICU, while nine others sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to private hospitals in Nagpur for treatment. The injured have been identified as Kailas Verma, Manish Verma, Sunny Kumar, Arun Kumar, Atul Madavi, Saurabh Dongre, Tejas Bandhate, Suraj Gutke, Akhil Bawne, and Dharmpal Manohar.

Officials said that a fire broke out inside the plant just before the blast, which allowed several workers to evacuate in time and prevented a much bigger tragedy. However, two workers sustained critical injuries after being hit by debris from the explosion.

This is the second major accident at Solar Group’s Bazargaon facility in two years. In December 2023, a massive blast at the same plant claimed the lives of nine workers, including six women.

Solar Group, headquartered in Nagpur, is a leading supplier of high-energy materials and ammunition to the Indian armed forces and also manufactures commercial explosives.