Nagpur News Today: Solar Blast, Arun Gawli Freed, New Nagpur Project Cleared

Nagpur witnessed a turbulent day marked by industrial accidents, political developments, law enforcement action, and fresh approvals for mega infrastructure projects. From a fatal blast at the Solar Explosives plant to the release of Arun Gawli after 17 years, the city stayed in the spotlight across Maharashtra.

Accidents

Solar Explosives Plant Blast : A powerful explosion at Solar Industries in Bazargaon killed one worker and injured 17 others. This is the second major mishap after the December 2023 tragedy.

: A powerful explosion at Solar Industries in Bazargaon killed one worker and injured 17 others. This is the second major mishap after the December 2023 tragedy. IndiGo Flight Bird Strike : A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport after a bird strike. All passengers were safe.

: A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport after a bird strike. All passengers were safe. PWD Contractor Suicide: A PWD contractor died by suicide, leaving a note citing unpaid government dues as the reason for financial distress.

Crime and Investigations

Arun Gawli Released : Gangster-turned-politician “Daddy” Arun Gawli walked out of Nagpur Central Jail after serving 17 years in a 2007 murder case.

: Gangster-turned-politician “Daddy” Arun Gawli walked out of Nagpur Central Jail after serving 17 years in a 2007 murder case. Operation Shakti Raid : Police raided a brothel near Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station, rescuing a young woman and arresting the operator.

: Police raided a brothel near Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station, rescuing a young woman and arresting the operator. ₹24 Lakh Stock Scam : A Nagpur woman was duped through a fake stock market app. Police are investigating.

: A Nagpur woman was duped through a fake stock market app. Police are investigating. CBI Probe at Ordnance Factory: The CBI booked a former Deputy GM over alleged irregularities at a Nagpur ordnance factory.

Development and Infrastructure

“New Nagpur” Project Approved : Maharashtra Cabinet cleared the ambitious “New Nagpur” project, which will include an International Business & Finance Center and a new outer ring road .

: Maharashtra Cabinet cleared the ambitious “New Nagpur” project, which will include an and a new . Flyover Safety Issues: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court flagged safety lapses at multiple city flyovers and directed urgent corrective measures.

Civic and Culture