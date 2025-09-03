Published On : Wed, Sep 3rd, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

What’s Getting Cheaper After GST Cuts?

In its 56th meeting, the GST Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved significant tax reductions across key sectors.

Here’s what will cost less now:

Automobiles

  • Small cars & motorcycles (≤350cc): GST 28% → 18%
  • Buses, trucks & ambulances: 28% → 18%
  • Three-wheelers: 28% → 18%
  • Auto parts: Uniform 18%

Textiles

  • Man-made fibre: 18% → 5%
  • Man-made yarn: 12% → 5%

Fertilizers

  • Sulfuric acid, nitric acid, ammonia: 18% → 5%

Renewable Energy

  • Solar panels, PV cells, windmills, biogas plants and more: 12% → 5%

This move also corrects inverted duty structures in textiles, fertilizers, and renewable energy, while giving relief to both industries and consumers.

Gold Rate
18 Aug 2025
Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /-
Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /-
Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/-
Platinum ₹ 48,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

 

Advertisement
Advertisement