What’s Getting Cheaper After GST Cuts?

In its 56th meeting, the GST Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved significant tax reductions across key sectors.
Here’s what will cost less now:
Automobiles
- Small cars & motorcycles (≤350cc): GST 28% → 18%
- Buses, trucks & ambulances: 28% → 18%
- Three-wheelers: 28% → 18%
- Auto parts: Uniform 18%
Textiles
- Man-made fibre: 18% → 5%
- Man-made yarn: 12% → 5%
Fertilizers
- Sulfuric acid, nitric acid, ammonia: 18% → 5%
Renewable Energy
- Solar panels, PV cells, windmills, biogas plants and more: 12% → 5%
This move also corrects inverted duty structures in textiles, fertilizers, and renewable energy, while giving relief to both industries and consumers.