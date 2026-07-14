Shiv Sena Seeks Halt to Smart Meter Installation in Nagpur

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Nagpur: Shiv Sena leaders on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), demanding a temporary suspension of the smart electricity meter installation process in Nagpur until complaints from consumers are thoroughly investigated.

The memorandum was submitted at the MSEDCL office near Gaddi Godam Chowk under the leadership of Shiv Sena Nagpur Lok Sabha District Chief and Corporator Suraj Goje to the city’s Superintending Engineer, Lande.

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Shiv Sena alleged that several electricity consumers have complained of unexpectedly high power bills after the installation of smart meters. The party also raised concerns over the accuracy of the meters, technical issues, and the lack of adequate public awareness before installations, claiming these factors have created fear and confusion among consumers.

The memorandum urged MSEDCL to launch a comprehensive public awareness campaign explaining the functioning and benefits of smart meters before continuing installations. It also demanded that the installation process be temporarily suspended until all pending consumer complaints are impartially investigated.

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Among the key demands, Shiv Sena called for:

An independent technical committee to investigate complaints of inflated electricity bills.

Testing of disputed smart meters at government-approved laboratories, with reports shared with consumers.

Installation of smart meters only after obtaining consumer consent and conducting proper awareness drives.

Special grievance redressal camps in every division to resolve consumer complaints promptly.

The party further demanded that no electricity connections be disconnected or penal action taken against consumers claiming excessive billing due to smart meters until the inquiry is completed.

Responding to the memorandum, Superintending Engineer Lande assured the delegation that MSEDCL would intensify its public awareness campaign by conducting weekly demonstrations across different parts of the city. Officials will explain the differences between conventional and smart meters and address misconceptions regarding electricity bills. He also assured that pending consumer complaints would be reviewed and resolved through a dedicated drive.

Shiv Sena warned that if the demands are not addressed promptly, the party would launch a larger public agitation in support of electricity consumers’ interests.

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