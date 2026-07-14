Kidnapped 3-Year-Old Rescued Within an Hour

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Nagpur: In a swift operation, Nagpur Rural Police rescued a three-year-old girl within an hour of her alleged abduction and arrested the accused. The child was found safe due to the alertness of villagers and prompt coordination between the rural and city police.

According to police, at around 8:45 pm on Saturday, villagers in Champa village under the Pachgaon Police Station limits noticed a young man roaming suspiciously with a three-year-old girl while asking for food at a house. Sensing something was wrong, they immediately informed the police.

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Acting on the tip-off, a police team led by Pachgaon Police Station In-charge Ravindra Mankar rushed to the spot and detained the suspect for questioning.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that he had taken the child from the Kharbi Chowk area under Wathoda Police Station limits in Nagpur city. He was identified as Mukesh Madavi (23), a resident of Mandla district, Madhya Pradesh. Police said he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

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Further investigation revealed that the accused and the child’s parents belong to the same village and knew each other. Police said the accused had taken the child without informing or obtaining the consent of her family.

Pachgaon Police immediately contacted Wathoda Police, confirmed the kidnapping case, and handed over both the accused and the rescued child for further legal action. The girl was safely reunited with her family.

A case has been registered by Wathoda Police under relevant sections related to kidnapping and the POCSO Act, and further investigation is underway. Police credited the timely alert by villagers and quick inter-departmental coordination for preventing a potentially serious crime.

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