Nagpur Smart City demolishes encroachments to make way for development

Nagpur: A team of officers of NAGPUR Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) on Tuesday demolished encroachments in the proposed Smart City area of Punapur-Pardi-Bharatwada. NSSCDCL razed 10 permanent constructions out of 14 hampering the construction of link roads stretching around 2.5km.

The demolition took place as deadlines of NSSCDCL are approaching, and works on Area Based Development (ABD) in East Nagpur have gained momentum as part of ongoing civil works.

The encroachment removal was undertaken under heavy police bandobast with help of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) machinery as they were holding-up road construction works. During the drive, some citizens voluntarily removed their structures, as many were makeshift ones, themselves. Around 50 km of road work is in progress under the ‘Tender Sure’ project in 1730 acres of land at Mauja Pardi, Punapur, Bharatwada and Bhandewadi through Smart City Corporation.

Under this Mauja Bharatwada, Kalamna Bazaar to Pavangaon Road work was being hampered due to the ongoing construction. As the encroachment was not removed despite repeated instructions and notices to the concerned, taking into account the hindrance in the development work, action was taken to remove the construction on Tuesday.

Prithviraj B P, CEO, NSSCDCL, and Additional Municipal Commissioner Anchal Goyal supervised the drive. Rajesh Dufare, General Manager, Smart City; Bhanupriya Thakur, Company Secretary; Rahul Pandey, Chief Planner; Omprakash Lande, Rehabilitation Officer; Manish Soni, PRO; Adv Manjit Neware, Legal Officer; Dr Parag Armal, Moin Hasan, Shrikant Ahirkar along with employees of NMC’s Anti-Encroachment Department of Zone 5 and Police Department were present.

The tenure of the special purpose vehicle NSSCDCL will end in June 2024.

Owners of four properties sought time to vacate their properties, said Dufare. Subsequently, on humanitarian grounds, the team asked them to vacate their properties within a week. Dufare said the 14 property owners have now agreed to accept monetary compensation against acquisition of their properties.

