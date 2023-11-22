Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto to run with six 2nd sleeper coaches from Nov 22

Nagpur: Bowing to public pressure, finally Nagpur-Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express will run with revised composition wherein sleeper coaches are going to be six in number, from Wednesday onwards.

The Railway Board had all of a sudden curtailed the sleeper coaches and increased third air condition coaches considering popularity of the Duronto Express. However, the move backfired as Railways was incurring daily loss of nearly Rs. 11 lakh as there were not many takers for costly AC travel. But Railways was not considering the fact that maximum demand was for second sleeper class coaches. Now already during the Diwali time, Central Railway quietly increased two second sleeper coaches and reduced third AC coaches in matching numbers.

Brijbhushan Shukla, Secretary, Rai lYatri Sangh, said that second sleeper coaches in 12290 Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express, a prestigious train of Nagpur Division, was reduced from 8 to 2 with effect from June 15 this year.This was in pursuant to notification of Central Railway of February 15, 2023.

Taking umbrage, ZRUCC Member Shukla made several requests at various levels to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav, PMO, Railway Board Chairman, General Manager of Central Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, pointing out the fallacy of decision of reducing second sleeper coaches. This issue was raised in the DRUCC meeting held recently, as a result of which the Railway Board agreed to restore the previous composition of Nagpur-Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express.

