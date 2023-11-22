Kidnapper couple nabbed: Nagpur cops rescue 12-yr-old boy from MP

Nagpur: In a swift operation, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural Police successfully rescued a 12-year-old boy from the clutches of kidnappers in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The dramatic rescue took place after a police raid on a house in Chhindwara, where the accused were holding the boy hostage, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pravin alias Sonu Hariram Padangre (35), Geeta Guruprasad Kaurati (28), and an eight-year-old daughter of Geeta, all residents of Kali Chhapar No 2 village in Damoh Tehsil of Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

Pravin has a criminal history with eight offences against him, including murder, dacoity, robbery, and theft. He had been in a live-in relationship with Geeta, who previously ran a liquor den in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the boy is the nephew of Keshav Shriram Arya (70), a resident of Plot No 20, Subodh Nagar, Nagpur. He was involved in contract farming on a 50 acre land located in Kalmeshwar tehsil, where the accused got employment at salary of Rs 14,000 per month. Pravin and Geeta were working in the farm for the past eight months and staying in the hut constructed on the farm.

Arya’s sister-in-law and her son came for a stay at the farm for Diwali vacation. On November 18, a dispute arose between Arya and Pravin over payment of salaries of the past eight months. As Arya refused to release the salary immediately, Pravin and Geeta hatched a conspiracy. They assaulted Arya and tied his hands on the night of November 18. The accused took away the 12-year-old son, along with a motorcycle of a farmer and Rs 25,000 from the house. The duo left the motorcycle at Saoner and boarded a passenger train in the morning.

After deboarding the train at Chhindwara, the accused couple kept the boy at the house of his friend and moved to Kali Chhapar village. After registering the case under Section 363 of Indian Penal Code, the LCB teams dispatched to Madhya Pradesh on the hunt. However, the cops faced tremendous difficulties as complainant Arya was not having exact names and addresses of the accused. Using technical surveillance, the police received the location of the accused and arrested them.

