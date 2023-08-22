Nagpur Smart City Boosts Security with 500 Cameras at Tajbagh

Nagpur: Haji Baba Tajuddin Dargah, located in the Tajbagh area of the city, is renowned far and wide. A symbol of religious harmony, Baba Tajuddin’s annual Urs celebration is currently underway with great enthusiasm. While the Urs festivities are in full swing, the focus is not only on fostering devotion but also ensuring the safety of the premises. To ensure comprehensive monitoring of the entire area, the Nagpur Smart City has extended support to the police by integrating 500 CCTV cameras installed across the city.

Under the guidance of Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and Nagpur Smart City’s CEO Prithviraj B.P., the Nagpur Smart City has utilized its network of 500 CCTV cameras to provide surveillance coverage at Tajbagh. In addition, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee City Operation Center, a part of Nagpur Smart City, has connected 95 CCTV cameras operated by the Haji Baba Syed Tajuddin Trust to enhance the monitoring capabilities of the premises. These cameras have facilitated the monitoring of events like Urs celebrations, royal processions, and other programs, thereby contributing to organized traffic management. Mobile surveillance vans have also been deployed to cover various areas.

Nagpur Smart City has installed over 3,600 cameras across more than 700 intersections in the city. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee City Operation Center, located at the Nagpur Municipal Corporation headquarters, oversees the operations of Nagpur Smart City’s network of cameras. In a pioneering initiative this year, the CCTV cameras managed by the Haji Baba Syed Tajuddin Trust have been integrated into the Atal Bihari Vajpayee City Operation Center. This collaboration has proven instrumental in assisting the police department with real-time monitoring. In addition to Tajbagh, the cameras cover various areas including Dhantoli, the premises of the large and small Tajbagh, Gandhi Bagh Central Avenue Road area, Mahal, Mominpura area, and nearby streets. This integration has helped ensure the seamless management of royal processions and other events without any untoward incidents. The expertise of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee City Operation Center has greatly contributed to the police’s efforts in ensuring smooth operations, thus enhancing overall safety.

