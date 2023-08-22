Saurabh Somakunar Murder Case: Life Imprisonment and Fine for Accused

kamptee – In a significant verdict announced today at Nagpur District and Sessions Court, two accused have been sentenced to lifelong imprisonment for their brutal involvement in the heinous murder of 19-year-old Saurabh Siddharth Somakunar. The incident took place on August 20, 2019, around 2 PM, in the S.K. Porwal College premises near Samata Nagar in the Kamthi locality. The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on each of the accused. If the penalty is not paid, they will have to serve an additional six months of imprisonment, as directed by the court.

The accused who were sentenced are Roshan Ramesh Sakate (38 years old) and Raju Chotelal Sakate (49 years old). Both of them reside in Sailab Nagar, Kamthi. The third accused, however, was acquitted of all charges by the court.

Advertisement

According to the information received, the victim, Saurabh Somakunar, a resident of Ganesh Photo Studio in Goyal Talkies Chowk, was engaged in odd jobs. Due to his deteriorating health, he had been taking breaks from work and resting at home. On the fateful day of August 20, 2019, around 2 PM, he was leaving his father Siddharth Somakunar at the Kamthi Bus Stand to return home when the accused, Roshan Ramesh Sakate, intercepted him near Kumbhare Colony. Using a sharp weapon, he mercilessly attacked Saurabh, inflicting 16 grievous wounds on his neck, chest, and abdomen, resulting in a brutal murder.

The court proceedings revealed that the immediate inspection of the case was led by Senior Police Inspector Santosh Bakal from the newly established Kamthi Police Station, along with other officers. The charges against both accused were filed under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Following the trial, the Nagpur District and Sessions Court passed the judgment, sentencing both accused to lifelong imprisonment.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the then Senior Police Inspector Santosh Bakal of Kamthi Police Station. In the courtroom, the government prosecutor Mrs. Ganagane Madam examined the case on behalf of the state, while Police Constable Suresh Barsagade, Police Havaldar Kale, Head Constable Potbhare, and Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Atram were present as witnesses.

Sandeep Kambale, Kanhan News

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement