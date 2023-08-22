Sana Khan Murder: Nagpur cops summon MP MLA Sanjay Sharma

Prominent political leaders from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are being associated with the murder case of Bharatiya ..

Nagpur: Prominent political leaders from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are being associated with the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party woman leader Sana Khan.

Amidst this, Nagpur Police has recently issued a notice to Sanjay Sharma, a former BJP MLA from Narsinghpur and now associated with Congress. He is required to appear before Nagpur Police within two days.

A case involving blackmail and extortion has been filed against Amit, who is also known by the alias Pappu Sahu. Amit is the main suspect in the Sana Khan murder case and is notorious for his criminal activities in Jabalpur. His associates are also implicated in this case. Another individual named Dharmendra Yadav was apprehended on Saturday in connection with these events.

Amit Sahu, assisted by his partners from Jabalpur and Nagpur, subjected a 35-year-old victim to physical and mental torment. He employed threats of violence and death to coerce her into sending explicit content to various acquaintances. Eventually, he forced her to participate in the creation of pornographic videos and images with these acquaintances. Using this explicit material, Amit Sahu engaged in blackmail, extorting money from numerous individuals in Nagpur by leveraging the threat of public humiliation and defamation.

The accused successfully deceived multiple individuals in Nagpur through this devious method. Incriminating videos and images related to this operation were discovered on Sana Khan’s mobile phone. It has been determined that Amit Sahu was responsible for Sana’s murder, and he disposed of her body in the Hiran River. Acting on the instructions of Sahu’s associate Dharmendra Yadav, an accomplice named Kamlesh Patel discarded Sana Khan’s mobile phone into the Narmada River. Furthermore, another mobile phone was hidden in a well, although it contained only limited data.

According to police sources, the prime accused, Pappu alias Amit Sahu, had met Sharma to seek his help after killing Khan.

It is pertinent to mention that the Sana Khan murder case has taken a dark turn, as investigators have uncovered a sextortion racket masterminded by Sahu. It is learned that Sana Khan, a 34-year-old member of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Minority Cell, was forced into participating in this nefarious operation, the police said. The Mankapur Police have registered a case against Pappu Sahu and his accomplices hailing from Nagpur, Jabalpur, and Seoni.

According to the complaint filed by Sana’s mother, Pappu Sahu led a gang that manipulated Sana into capturing explicit photographs of various persons. These images were subsequently used to blackmail the victims, extorting crores of rupees from individuals across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar revealed that Sana Khan became part of the racket in March 2021 and continued her involvement until this year. The accused had reportedly amassed substantial wealth through this exploitative scheme, he said. The victims targeted by the racket were selected based on their financial status. After Sana successfully obtained compromising pictures, Pappu and his gang would contact the victims, demanding money under threat of exposing the images. Several victims, including businessmen from the Sitabuldi area, allegedly paid lakhs of rupees to the gang. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 384, 386, 389, 354 (d), 120 (b), and 34, as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, including Sections 66 (e), 67, and 67 (a). The grim saga took an even darker turn as Sana Khan’s life came to a tragic end. She went missing on August 2 following a confrontation with Pappu, her partner-turned-foe.

The relationship between the two had soured, reportedly due to Pappu’s suspicions about Sana’s fidelity. The situation escalated during a video call on August 1, leading Sana to travel to Jabalpur. A violent confrontation ensued at Pappu’s residence, culminating in her murder. Pappu later disposed of her belongings in Dhuma village, located 50 km from Jabalpur. In a recent development, Dharmendra Yadav from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, was apprehended by the police for allegedly disposing of Sana Khan’s body.

