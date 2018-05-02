Nagpur Smart City 5th place in Data Maturity Assessment Framework, 5 star in waste management

Nagpur. The Ministry of Housing Urban Affairs, Central government on Friday declared Smart City awards 2020 and Climate Smart City Assessment Framework (CSCAF) 2.0 and Data Maturity Assessment Framework (DMAF) results. Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited ( NSSCDCL) bagged 5 th rank out of 100 smart cities in Data Maturity Assessment Framework. Nagpur city has been rated as Three Stars for overall five parameters of CSCAF with 1560/2800 points and Five stars for Waste Management, this was informed by Smart City CEO Mrs Buveneswari S on Saturday.

She added that the Smart City award was given across the themes of Social aspects. Governance, Culture, Urban Environment, Sanitation, Economy, Built Environment, water and Urban Mobility.

The results of the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework (CSCAF) 2.0 were launched by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, the Hon’ble Minister, Housing and Urban Affairs (IC), Government of India. She added that Ministry also acknowledges Nagpur city’s performance on the Theme of Waste Management, Indicator: Extent of Wet Waste Processed.

The same has been given a special mention in the Cities Readiness Report under this theme. The assessment was based on the five climate relevant parameters Urban planning- Green cover and Biodiversity, Energy and Green Building, Mobility and Air quality, Water Management and Waste Management.

In the same event the results of Data Maturity Assessment Framework were also declared. (DMAF) consist of 2 pillars on five components of the Systematic Maturity pillars- Policy, People, Process, Technology and Outcomes. In this assessment city has rank on 5th number among the 100 of Smart City. Every year, the smart cities are being ranked on the Data Maturity Assessment Framework so that ULBs continue to invest in developing and strengthening their data ecosystems.