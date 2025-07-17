Nagpur slips to 27th rank in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25

Despite ongoing efforts by the NMC to improve solid waste management, the city once again failed to secure even a single star in the Garbage Free City (GFC) rating

Nagpur: In a major setback to the city’s cleanliness mission, Nagpur has been ranked 27th among 40 cities with a population of over one million in the latest Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, results of which were announced by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. The ranking reflects a worrying stagnation in the city’s sanitation progress.

While cities like Ahmedabad (Rank 1), Bhopal (2), and Raipur (4) led the charts nationally, Nagpur lagged behind several of its counterparts, both outside and within Maharashtra. Pimpri Chinchwad (7), Pune (8), Thane (15), Nashik (22), and Kalyan-Dombivli (24) all outperformed Nagpur in the million-plus category.

Nagpur scored a total of 9,328 points under the Swachh Survekshan League (SSL), a system that evaluates year-round cleanliness consistency. Indore continued its dominance at the top for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Surat, Navi Mumbai, and Vijayawada.

Despite initiatives by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to improve solid waste management and sanitation services, the city once again failed to secure even a single star in the Garbage Free City (GFC) rating. The persistent failure points to serious shortcomings in scientific waste processing, management of legacy dumps, and public participation in source segregation.

On a slightly positive note, Nagpur retained its Water+ certification under the Open Defecation Free (ODF) category, thanks to the reuse of treated wastewater and decent public toilet coverage. However, the city’s bid for the more prestigious Water++ certification was rejected, indicating it fell short of enhanced benchmarks set for advanced urban sanitation infrastructure.

With pressure mounting, civic officials now face the uphill task of bridging the gap between planning and execution in order to lift Nagpur’s hygiene and sanitation profile in the coming years.

President to confer Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 awards on 17 July:

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will confer the prestigious Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards at a national ceremony organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on July 17, 2025, in the presence of Union Minister, Manohar Lal and the MoS, MoHUA, Tokhan Sahu.

Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 marks the 9th edition of the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey. This landmark event will unveil the cleanest cities of urban India, recognizing the tireless efforts of cities driving the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) forward. The This year, the prestigious awards will be presented across 4 categories, a) Super Swachh League Cities b) Top 3 clean cities in 5 population categories c) Special Category: Ganga Towns, Cantonment Boards, Safai Mitra Suraksha, Mahakumbh d) State Level Awards, Promising clean city of State/UT. A total of 78 Awards will be presented this year.

SS 2024-25 awards spotlight the theme of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Over 3,000 assessors conducted thorough inspections in every ward across the country over a period of 45 days. With an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and transparency, the initiative encompassed the assessment of over 11 lakh households – reflecting a comprehensive and far-reaching approach to understanding urban living and sanitation on a national scale.

The assessment conducted in the year 2024 marked a landmark moment in public engagement, successfully reaching and involving 14 crore citizens who participated through face-to-face interactions, the Swachhata App, MyGov, and social media platforms.