10 crore and counting: Nagpur’s Mazi Metro becomes city’s pulse with soaring ridership

Nagpur: What looks like a corporate CEO’s dream paycheck, 100,00,00,000, is actually the cumulative ridership figure that Nagpur Metro proudly clocked on Tuesday, July 15, marking a monumental milestone in the city’s urban transit journey.

Since its launch in March 2019, Nagpur Metro, the first in Maharashtra to begin commercial operations, has quietly but steadily transformed into the lifeline of the city, moving people with speed, safety, and sustainability. Over 10 crore passengers have hopped on board in the last six years, a figure that speaks volumes about the rising public confidence in this green mode of transportation.

From slow start to Metro milestone

When it first rolled out, services were limited to morning and evening slots. But as Nagpurians began to see its value, daily ridership grew, year after year. Here’s how it scaled:

• 2018-19: 55,000

• 2019-20: 9 lakh

• 2020-21: 19 lakh

• 2021-22: 67 lakh

• 2022-23: 2.43 crore

• 2023-24: 2.55 crore

• 2024-25: 3.16 crore

• 2025-26 (till July 15): 92 lakh

This upward curve is not just a win for Maha Metro but a testament to Nagpur’s embrace of sustainable, accessible, and inclusive transportation.

One of the strongest pillars of this growth story? Students, who now comprise nearly 20% of the total ridership. Maha Metro’s youth-centric policies, including 30% Maha Card fare discounts for students and a ₹100 Unlimited Daily Travel Pass, have made commuting affordable and seamless for the city’s budding minds. The initiative is helping sow the seeds of a public transport culture early on.

Record high and environmental gains

On January 1, 2023, the Metro witnessed its highest single-day ridership with 2.2 lakh passengers, a number that reinforces the public’s growing trust in the system.

But success isn’t just about numbers. The Metro has made significant environmental contributions by nudging citizens away from personal vehicles and cutting down carbon emissions through energy-efficient technologies. This green impact is aligned with the broader goals of building a smart, student-friendly, and sustainable Nagpur.

Inclusivity is at the heart of Nagpur Metro’s design. Stations and coaches are equipped with ramps, elevators, tactile paths, and designated seating, ensuring smooth travel for specially-abled passengers and senior citizens alike.

Looking ahead

Having completed Phase I by December 2022, Maha Metro is poised to grow further, promising more convenience, cleaner air, and connected lives. As Nagpur rides into the future on these steel wheels, its Metro stands as a national model for modern, eco-friendly, and inclusive urban mobility.