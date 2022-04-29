Nagpur sizzles at season’s highest temperature @45.2 degrees Celsius

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sun rays singed Nagpurians as the city recorded the season’s highest maximum temperature at 45.2 degree Celsius on Friday. The earlier highest was 44.8 degrees Celsius which was registered on Wednesday.

While Chandrapur reported highest temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Akola 45.8, Bramhapuri 45.6, Wardha 45.5. Nagpur and Yavatmal reported 45.2 degrees Celsius and Wasim reported 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Notably, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Vidarbha for the next four days as a blistering heatwave sweeps through vast swathes of the country.

Maharashtra reported more than 300 cases of heat-related illness and 21 heatstroke deaths in March 2022. Seven of the deaths — highest — were in Nagpur. It is followed by four in Jalgaon, three in Akola and two in Jalna districts. One heatstroke death each was reported from Amravati, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Osmanabad and Parbhani districts, states the data tabled by Maharashtra Health Department.

At 262, the Nagpur division recorded the highest number of heat-related illnesses. Of the total 338 cases of heat-related illness, 29 were from Akola, 21 from Pune, 14 from Nashik, 10 from Aurangabad and one each from Latur and Kolhapur divisions.

