Vice President calls for further simplifying the tax system

Nagpur: VP emphasises the need to continue efforts toward creating a stable, user friendly and transparent tax regime*

Technology a great enabler in creating a taxpayer-friendly administration: Vice President

Interaction between taxpayers and taxmen should be characterized by a spirit of trust, transparency and mutual respect: Vice President Be receptive to new ideas and adopt best practices from across the world – VP to civil servants

Vice President addresses the Valediction Ceremony of the 74th Batch of IRS (Income Tax) in Nagpur

