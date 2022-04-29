Nagpur will get new Collector Office building, Circuit House: Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Advertisement

Nagpur: Police Bhavan, one of the most well-equipped multi-storey police building in central India was inaugurated by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sunil Kedar in the presence of senior IPS officers of Maharashtra here, on Friday.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders skived off the event.

Police Bhavan is constructed on four acres of land at a cost of Rs 110 crore. The building is divided into two wings — A wing will have the Commissionerate of Police, while B wing comprises office of the Superintendent of Police (Nagpur rural). The seven-storey building has a floor area of 1.60 lakh square feet. The office of all the DCPs, including zonal DCPs, will also be here.

Need of 6th Zone in city : Dr Nitin Raut

Advertisement

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Raut elaborated on various development work conducted for police personnel. He also expressed the need of 6th Zone in the city in front of Home Minister. Dr Raut also reminded Dy CM that he had promised state-of-the-art Collector Building along with Circuit House for Second Capital of the State.

Recruitment process of 7,000 Police Constables to start soon: Home Minister

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed the gathering that the process of recruiting 5,200 police personnel have been completed and soon Maharashtra Police will recruit 7,000 more police Constable. As a part of Azadi Ka Amrutmohotsav, Maharashtra Government had decided to build 75 new police stations, buildings across the state and we’ve crossed that milestone and established 87 buildings so far, he informed.

On the loudspeaker controversy, the Home Minister also rebuked BJP and criticised party’s efforts to disrupt peace and harmony of the state.

New Collector Building, Circuit House in Nagpur soon: Ajit Pawar

Speaking on this occasion, Ajit Pawar, who is also the Finance Minister of the State had announced a state-of-the-art Collector Building and Circuit House for Nagpur. He also expressed his displeasure with Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) over their sloppy work in the city.

Notably, in March 2018, the ground-breaking ceremony of the building was performed by the then CM Fadnavis and Union Minister Gadkari.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement