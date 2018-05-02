Nagpur: Six from same family suffer food poisoning, admitted to GMCH

Nagpur: Six members of a family suffered from food poisoning after consuming mango shake and Puran Poli during a family feast organized at Parsodi in Narkhed tehsil on Tuesday.

The patients included four children. All of them are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur.

Gangadhar Dhurve, his sone Ankush (30), daughter-in-law Seema (26), grand-daughter Bhavika (3) and grandson Ankush (11 months) besides, his daughter’s son Vedansh (11) and Sumit (5) all were at Parsodi when the incident occurred.

Gangadhar Dhurve’s daughter had come to his house along with her two children and he treated them with a feast of mango shake on Monday night at dinner and Puran Poli on Tuesday morning for lunch. Around 12 pm, after the meal was over, all six of them started experiencing symptoms like stomach ache, vomiting and tingling in the forehead.

Therefore, all of them were immediately brought to the rural hospital at Narkhed and treatment was started. As their condition was critical after providing first aid, they were sent to GMCH in Nagpur. Doctors informed that all of them are stable but their condition is still serious.