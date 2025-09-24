Flyover Through Balcony in Nagpur: Did NMC Know or Not?

Nagpur: A shocking case has surfaced in Nagpur where the under-construction flyover at Ashok Chowk is passing directly through the balcony of a private residence. This could possibly be the first such instance in the country where a flyover cuts across someone’s personal living space.

The unusual development has gone viral on social media and sparked sharp criticism of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). Citizens allege that NHAI kept NMC in the dark about the alignment of the Kamal Chowk–Dighori flyover.

Following public outrage, NHAI requested NMC to initiate encroachment removal. In response, Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhary has directed NHAI to submit the full alignment plans of the flyover and also asked for a formal letter regarding encroachment clearance.

House Inspection Before the Controversy

Just two days ago, NMC officials inspected the property and found that about a quarter-meter portion of the building extended into the flyover’s path. During the inspection, it also came to light that the house owner had encroached beyond the permitted boundary. When officials arrived, the owner had already removed part of the encroachment, and has since attempted to voluntarily clear the rest to resolve the matter.

How Will the Girders Be Fixed?

The 9-kilometer-long flyover project from Kamal Chowk to Dighori is still under construction. While girders have been placed in many sections, some stretches remain incomplete. At Ashok Chowk, work was progressing rapidly until the controversy erupted when girders were found passing directly across the balcony of resident Praveen Patre’s house.

The images and videos circulated widely on social media, drawing nationwide attention and embarrassment for NHAI. The issue has now forced NHAI to approach the NMC for intervention. On Tuesday, Commissioner Chaudhary chaired a review meeting with Chief Engineer Manoj Talewar, Assistant Commissioner of Gandhibagh Zone, Executive Engineers, Urban Planning Advisor Pramod Gawande, officials from NHAI, and representatives from the Pranyas Tender Department.

Land Belongs to a Slum Area Lease

According to sources, the property in question falls under a slum area and was originally allotted on lease. The land is not fit for permanent ownership. Authorities are now calculating the extent of encroachment, after which a notice is likely to be issued to the house owner for removal.

Commissioner Chaudhary has instructed NHAI to provide detailed alignment plans of the entire flyover, especially at each section where the structure passes through residential or private areas. He stressed that while NHAI was expected to coordinate closely with NMC during the planning stages, this key step was ignored—leading to today’s controversy.