Nagpur, September 24, 2025: Nagpur marked a historic milestone as the first city in India to issue e-passports, a move set to make international travel more secure and efficient. The day also saw civic, crime, and cultural updates, alongside the commemoration of the second anniversary of the devastating Ambazari floods.

Local Administration and Civic Issues

India’s first e-passport issued in Nagpur: Officials confirmed the launch of e-passports, enhancing immigration security and speeding up travel processes.

Officials confirmed the launch of e-passports, enhancing immigration security and speeding up travel processes. NMC grants TDR to resolve land dispute: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation distributed Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates to landowners whose properties were encroached upon by slum dwellers, balancing ownership rights with rehabilitation.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation distributed to landowners whose properties were encroached upon by slum dwellers, balancing ownership rights with rehabilitation. Ambazari flood anniversary: Families marked two years since the 2023 flood disaster , with many still struggling to recover. A documentary highlighted the hardships, while the Maharashtra government announced a ₹266.63 crore flood mitigation plan , though residents remain skeptical about progress.

Families marked , with many still struggling to recover. A documentary highlighted the hardships, while the Maharashtra government announced a , though residents remain skeptical about progress. Infrastructure projects: The Nagpur–Nagbhid rail project received ₹491 crore in funding. Separately, 17 people were injured when an under-construction temple gate collapsed in Koradi.

The received ₹491 crore in funding. Separately, when an under-construction temple gate collapsed in Koradi. Traffic and roads: Authorities launched a “Double the Bus” campaign on World Car-Free Day to promote public transport.

Crime and Public Safety

Land investment fraud: A man and his mother were booked in a ₹60 lakh land fraud case.

A man and his mother were booked in a ₹60 lakh land fraud case. Mobile snatching: A bike-borne duo snatched a woman conductor’s phone.

A bike-borne duo snatched a woman conductor’s phone. Illegal arms seized: Police arrested two men with illegal firearms.

Police arrested two men with illegal firearms. “Operation Shakti” launched: City Police intensified their crackdown on human trafficking and sexual exploitation .

City Police intensified their crackdown on . Bomb threat arrest: A man was arrested for issuing a bomb threat to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence .

A man was arrested for issuing a . Drunk driving incident: A drunk driver rammed into police barricades in a late-night incident.

Culture and Events

Navratri celebrations: Large crowds visited Durga pandals on the second day of Navratri .

Large crowds visited Durga pandals on the . “Rang De Nagpur” contest: NMC announced a wall painting competition on October 11–12 under its Amrit Mahotsav program.

Politics

Ajit Pawar faction resignation: The Nagpur district president of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP resigned after a chintan shibir (brainstorming session) .

The Nagpur district president of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP resigned after a . Rahul Gandhi’s remarks: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP, linking unemployment to “vote chori” (vote theft).

