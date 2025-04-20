Nagpur Shaken by Two Broad Daylight Murders, Property Dealer Stabbed to Death by Four Attackers

Advertisement



Nagpur: The wave of violence continues in Nagpur as two shocking murders rocked the city on Saturday. The first incident occurred in the Kapil Nagar area, where a 54-year-old property dealer was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight by four assailants. The second killing took place in the Sadar area, where another man was publicly murdered. In both cases, the attackers fled the scene, and police have launched a manhunt.

Property Dealer Killed Near MHADA Colony

The first murder took place at MHADA Colony Chowk in Kapil Nagar. The victim, Ankush Rama Kadu, a resident of Gurutegh Bahadur Nagar, was returning home around 5 PM on his two-wheeler when he was ambushed.

One of the attackers blocked his way, and three others joined in, surrounding Ankush and launching a vicious knife attack. One of the knives reportedly got stuck in the victim’s abdomen during the assault. After the attack, the assailants fled on two motorcycles.

Shocked locals immediately informed the police. Kapil Nagar police arrived at the scene and rushed Ankush to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Investigations are underway in both murder cases, and police teams are searching for the suspects involved.

