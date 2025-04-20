Massive Fire at Bhandewadi Dump Yard Rages On After 17 Hours

Advertisement



Nagpur: A massive fire that broke out at the Bhandewadi dumping yard on Saturday afternoon is still raging after 17 hours, with no signs of containment. The flames continue to spread through the mounds of garbage, and thick smoke has engulfed the entire area.

Firefighting operations are underway with teams from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Fire Department and OCW (Orange City Water) working tirelessly. However, strong winds and dry waste have fueled the fire, making it difficult to control.

Residents Gripped by Fear

Fires at Bhandewadi during the summer are not uncommon, but officials say it’s been years since a blaze of this magnitude has occurred. Flames reportedly reached heights of up to 100 feet. The thick smoke has caused severe breathing issues for nearby residents, many of whom spent the night in fear, worried the fire might spread to their homes.

Commissioner Visits the Site

In light of the seriousness of the situation, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari visited the Bhandewadi site. Senior civic officials accompanied him during the inspection. The commissioner took a full briefing on the situation and also interacted with local residents to understand their concerns.

Community Organizations Step In

The areas surrounding the dumping yard, primarily residential neighborhoods, have been worst affected. Several social organizations came forward to help the affected residents. One such group distributed food to locals on Saturday night as part of relief efforts.

Efforts to douse the fire continue, but until it’s fully brought under control, residents and authorities remain on high alert.

