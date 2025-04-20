Shocking Incident in Umred: Mysterious Metal Object Falls from Sky

Advertisement



In a startling incident reported from Umred town, a heavy metal object fell from the sky in the Kose Layout area. The object crashed onto the roof slab of a house belonging to Amey Bhaskar Basashankar, causing panic among the local residents.

According to astronomer Prof. Suresh Chopane, the object could possibly be debris from a satellite. The fall was accompanied by a loud explosion-like sound, prompting people in the neighborhood to rush out of their homes in fear.

The metal fragment weighs approximately 50 kilograms, is about 10–12 mm thick, and nearly 4 feet in length. The object appears to be partially broken and caused minor damage to the roof and a wall of the house. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Amey promptly reported the matter to Umred police. A team led by Inspector Dhanji Jalak visited the scene and conducted a preliminary inspection. No explosive material was found on the object. For safety and further investigation, the piece has been sent to the Nagpur Forensic Laboratory.

