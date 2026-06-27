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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on illegal activities, the Social Security Cell of the Nagpur Crime Branch busted an alleged sex racket operating in the Nandanvan police station limits. During the raid, police arrested two women accused of running the racket and rescued two women believed to be victims of exploitation.

According to police, the operation was launched after the Social Security Cell received specific information that immoral activities were being conducted from a flat in the NIT Complex area of Nandanvan. After verifying the tip-off, a team led by Police Inspector Darshan Patil carried out a planned raid with the assistance of two independent panch witnesses and a decoy customer.

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During the preliminary verification, the accused women allegedly agreed to arrange a woman for the customer and negotiated the terms of the deal. Following confirmation of the illegal activity, the police team raided the flat and apprehended the accused while rescuing two women from the premises.

The arrested women have been identified as Shalini alias Varsha Chandrashekhar Wanjari (35) and Archana Shekhar Vaishyampayan (43). Initial investigations suggest that the accused lured women into prostitution by promising quick and easy earnings. Police alleged that they arranged customers, facilitated meetings, and provided accommodation for carrying out the illegal trade.

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Based on a complaint lodged by Police Constable Prakash Mathankar of the Social Security Cell, a case has been registered at Nandanvan Police Station. The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 143(2)(3), as well as various sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Police said the rescued women have been placed under protection as per legal procedures, and steps are being taken for their rehabilitation. Investigators are also probing the involvement of other individuals linked to the alleged racket and are working to uncover the broader network behind the operation.

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