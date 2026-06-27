11.3 Kg Sandalwood Seized at Nagpur Railway Station

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Nagpur: In a significant operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) seized 11.3 kilograms of sandalwood during a security check at Nagpur Railway Station and arrested one suspect, while his accomplice managed to escape. The accused and the seized sandalwood have been handed over to the Forest Department for further legal action.

According to officials, the GRP Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad was conducting routine security checks on Platform No. 1 at around 12:15 pm on Friday when personnel noticed a suspicious man attempting to avoid inspection of his bag. His evasive behaviour raised suspicion, prompting officers to question him.

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As the suspect failed to provide satisfactory answers, police searched his bag and discovered a large quantity of fragrant wood. Forest Department officials from Seminary Hills were immediately informed and arrived at the spot to examine the material.

Upon verification, the officials confirmed that the recovered wood was sandalwood weighing a total of 11.3 kilograms.

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The arrested accused has been identified as Dinesh Manik Raut, a resident of Gonhi village in Katol tehsil. However, one of his associates fled from the spot during the inquiry, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him.

Following the preliminary investigation, the GRP handed over both the accused and the seized sandalwood to the Forest Department for further proceedings under the relevant provisions of law.

Sources said security measures at Nagpur Railway Station had been intensified in view of the arrival of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The seizure was made during this special security drive. Further investigation is being conducted jointly by the Forest Department and the GRP to determine the origin and intended destination of the sandalwood.

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