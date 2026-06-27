Kolkata warehouse collapse toll reaches 16

Advertisement

The death toll in the under-construction godown shed collapse in Kolkata’s Taratala area has reached 16, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on June 25 near Brace Bridge when a multi-storey under-construction godown shed suddenly collapsed, trapping several workers under debris. Emergency teams were deployed soon after the incident, and rescue operations were carried out to pull out those trapped under the rubble.

Gold Rate June 27 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,33,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,24,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to the Kolkata police, a total of 33 people were affected in the incident as per the data release today.

Of these, 16 people have died, while 17 others were admitted to hospitals with injuries.

Advertisement

The official also confirmed that four of the injured persons were discharged on June 26 after receiving medical treatment.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY नल से पानी आ रहा है... लेकिन क्या वो पीने लायक है?... एमपीएससी की प्रारंभिक परीक्षाएं अब ऑनलाइन ... #newsupdate #maharashtranews #maharashtra नागपुर पर फिर जल संकट का खतरा? #nagpurnews #news #newsupdate हवस में हैवान बना पड़ोसी! #nagpurnews #crime #newsupdate #latestnews #dushkram फ्लैट बेचने का झांसा देकर 51 लाख की कथित ठगी #nagpurnews #crime...

×