Nagpur set to become first city to launch PM e-Buses; logo, colours finalised

Nagpur: The much-anticipated launch of the Prime Minister’s e-Bus service in Nagpur has moved a step closer to reality, with the Central Government finalising the official logo and approving colour options for the national fleet. The development clears the last major hurdle before the rollout of the eco-friendly buses in the city.

According to Rajesh Bhagat, Transport Manager of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the Centre recently shared the approved logo and a palette of eight to ten colour shades with all participating cities. Each city has been permitted to choose its own colour combination while maintaining the common national branding.

Gold Rate 13 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,24,100/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,15,400/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,80,700/- Platinum ₹ 52,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“In line with the Centre’s guidelines, our department has prepared four design options that blend well with the existing colour scheme of Nagpur’s city buses,” Bhagat told the media. “The final selection is expected to be made next week. Once approved, it will take about 20 to 25 days to prepare the buses for operations.”

Sources revealed that a key meeting was recently held between Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Municipal Commissioner to discuss Nagpur’s preferred colour scheme, though details of the discussion remain confidential.

While the PM e-Bus initiative has been announced nationwide, no city has yet launched the service. With preparations in Nagpur nearing completion, the Orange City is likely to become the first in India to deploy the PM e-Bus fleet, setting a precedent for sustainable urban mobility.

Under the scheme, Nagpur will receive 150 modern, zero-emission electric buses in phases. The project aims to make public transport cleaner, quieter, and more energy-efficient while reducing urban pollution.

Earlier, the city successfully conducted a three-day trial run of a prototype e-bus from July 14 to 16, 2025, receiving positive feedback from both officials and commuters. Once operational, the PM e-Buses are expected to transform Nagpur’s transport landscape and reinforce its status as a model smart city for green mobility in India.