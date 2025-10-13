Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav to be held from Nov 7 to 18 in Nagpur

Nagpur: The 10th edition of the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav will be held from November 7 to 18 in Nagpur, announced Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Revenue Minister of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister of Nagpur District. The festival, under the vision of the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, aims to preserve cultural values and promote India’s rich traditions, giving Nagpur the identity of a ‘Cultural City’

The Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav is not just a source of entertainment but also fosters values and personality development in society, said Bawankule, who is Chairman of the Khasdar Sanskritik Mahotsav Organizing Committee.

Gold Rate 13 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,24,100/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,15,400/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,80,700/- Platinum ₹ 52,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

On Sunday, Bawankule performed the foundation laying ceremony of the festival venue at the grounds of Ishwar Deshmukh Physical Education College, Krida Chowk in the city. The ceremony began with formal rituals performed by committee members Jayprakash Gupta, Bharti Gupta, and Avinash Ghushe.

“Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has worked to strengthen the country in 18 different sectors, including culture, society, sports, and health. The cultural festival has provided a platform to thousands of artists, and its scale grows every year,” Bawankule said and added, “Artists from across the country will be participating in festival this year.”

Dignitaries present on the stage included MLAs Krishna Khopde, Mohan Mate, Pravin Datke, former MLAs Sudhakar Kohle and Milind Mane, BJP City President Dayashankar Tiwari, Anil Sole, President, Khasdar Sanskritik Mahotsav Committee, Gourishankar Parashar, Jayprakash Gupta, and Dr Deepak Khirwadkar, along with several other officials.

Sole said, “This festival, which began in 2017 under the vision of Nitin Gadkari, brings together art, literature, culture, and tradition, and has reached a leading position at the national level.” The programme was anchored by Renuka Deshkar, while Rajesh Bagdi expressed a vote of thanks.