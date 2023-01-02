In pics: Nagpurians begin New Year by thronging religious places

Nagpur: Taking the devotional path, a large number of Nagpurians started their New Year by visiting temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras and other religious places to seek blessings. Nagpur’s world famous Tekdi Ganesh Temple witnessed heavy rush of devotees on the first day of the Year 2023. Be it a temple, church, mosque or any other place of worship all the places saw a rush of devotees.

Long queues of devotees were seen at the Tekdi Ganesh Temple and Sai Baba Temple located on Wardha Road. The Sai Baba temple was decorated for the occasion with attractive flowers and lights. A large number of devotees gathered at both these religious places of the city and all prayed for success and happiness and good health of the family members in the New Year.

At both the religious places, the volunteers and officials had made various arrangements for the devotees and specially ensured that they did not face any kind of trouble. There was strict police bandobast.



